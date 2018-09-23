The Next Linux Kernel To Support Creative Sound BlasterX AE-5 Sound Cards

The next major Linux kernel cycle whether it is called Linux 4.20 or ends up being called Linux 5.0 as expected is now slated to carry support for the high-end Creative Labs' Sound BlasterX AE-5 sound card.
Earlier this week I reported on Linux patches for the Sound BlasterX AE-5 coming from a contributor. The AE-5 is a ~$150 PCI Express sound card with SABRE32 Ultra Class DAC, BlasterX Acoustic Engine, and other high-end audio features and for suiting to gamers/enthusiasts also has an RGB lighting controller onboard.
These patches to the Sound BlasterX AE-5, which has already been out in the market ofr a while now, has already been picked up for the next kernel cycle.
SUSE developer and Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai has already picked up the set of patches adding AE-5 support to the hda/ca0132 driver. The changes are now in his for-next branch meaning this high-end PCIe sound card will be supported in the next Linux kernel cycle, which is kicking off development around mid-October and should be released as stable around the end of December.
