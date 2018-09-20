Solus Releases Version "3.9999" With Newer Kernel, Desktop Updates
It's not quite yet time for Solus 4 but version 3.9999 of this popular Linux distribution, which is designed for desktop workflows and based in part on optimizations from Intel's Clear Linux, is now available.

Solus 3.9999 ships with better hardware support over Solus 3 thanks to the upgrade to the Linux 4.18.5 kernel, Intel GVT-g graphics virtualization support is now enabled, various other kernel modules now come enabled, and there are various other package updates -- mostly on the desktop side.

Solus 3.9999 comes in the Budgie. GNOME, and MATE desktop spins and features components like Firefox 62, LibreOffice 6.1, Thunderbird 60, GNOME MPV 0.14, and other updates as part of this ISO refresh.

Those wishing to find out more about this Solus 3 ISO refresh can find all of the details via the announcement on the Solus site.
