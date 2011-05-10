Solus Plans For A Busy 2019 With Budgie 10.5/11, Solus 4, Sol & Ypkg 3
The Solus project has laid out some of their grand plans for the year from their GTK-based Budgie desktop environment to seeing the release of the highly anticipated Solus 4 Linux distribution to working on new software components further out in the year.

The Solus project today posted a detailed roadmap for 2019 that is broken down by quarter. Some of their hopes for this calendar year include:

- The Budgie 10.5 desktop is "effectively complete" aside from translation updates. It should be out in the next few weeks.

- Solus 4 is expected for release this quarter.

- The Solus Linux Hardware Qualifier to report on hardware kernel compatibility and kernel configuration state should see a beta~stable release this month.

- Work will get underway next month on the Ypkg 3 declarative build format and packaging tool.

- Budgie 11 development is expected to get underway in April. Budgie 11.0 should then see alpha builds begin in Q3 and beta builds in Q4.

- Plans to rewrite the Solus Software Center in C and GTK3. In the process, to also support Snaps and Flatpaks via a plugin architecture.

- Around April should also bring work on their "Sol" next-generation package manager. Sol development is expected to take much of the year.

Their complete 2019 plans can be found on GetSol.us.
