Slax Linux Distribution Begins Planning For Its First 2018 Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 March 2018 at 05:44 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Arriving last Christmas was a rejuvenated release of Slax, the long-running, lightweight Linux distribution with its development restarting last year and having shifted from being a Slackware derivative to Debian and moving from KDE to Fluxbox+Compton. Those involved are working on a new Slax release for 2018.

Slax lead developer Tomas Matejicek has announced work is underway on the next version of this modern Slax OS with Debian+Fluxbox.

Among the features on their road-map are RFKILL support for being able to toggle wireless devices, shortcuts that would then auto-install and then launch the applications while keeping the base OS size small, VirtualBox EFI support/testing, xlunch improvements, including the Mesa/DRI packages for direct rendering, and various other alterations.

Those interested can see some of their road-map items for this extremely lightweight Linux distribution over on Slax.org.
