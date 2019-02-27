For those using Samba as the open-source re-implementation of SMB/CIFS and allowing for file/print sharing with Microsoft Windows systems, Samba 4.10 is now available as the project's latest feature release.
Samba 4.10 marks the first release where it has full support for Python 3 finally in place. Python 2 also remains supported but this is expected to be the last Samba release with full support for Python 2. Python 3 will be used by default where present.
Samba 4.10 also has pre-fork improvements, KDC now supporting the pre-fork process model, DCERPC now supports pre-forked NETLOGIN processes, the pre-fork model now restarts failed processes, and other process model improvements.
Samba 4.10 also has GPO improvements, offline domain backups, group membership statistics, JSON logging enhancements, and other changes.
More details on Samba 4.10 over at Samba.org.
1 Comment