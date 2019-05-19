SVT-AV1 0.5 Released As Intel's Speedy AV1 Video Encoder
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 19 May 2019 at 03:00 PM EDT. 4 Comments
While we have been reporting on and benchmarking the Intel SVT video encoders since February, they were only officially announced last month and this Sunday marks their first tagged release for the AV1 encoder in the form of SVT-AV1 0.5.0.

SVT-AV1 0.5 is easily one of the fastest AV1 CPU-based video encoders and has been performing excellent in our tests, including continued daily benchmarks of it in keeping track of its performance.

This open-source AV1 video encoder as of the v0.5 release supports 8/10-bit 4:2:0 encoding up to 4k60p resolutions, various presets, FFmpeg and GStreamer plug-in support, rate control support, various filters, tiling, 4/5 layer prediction structures, multi-reference picture support, and other features.

SVT-AV1 0.5 was tagged a short time ago on GitHub. With SVT-AV1 0.5 also marks the first time the Intel developers have put out official Windows binaries for those not wanting to build this encoder from source.
