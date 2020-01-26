SQLite 3.31 Released With Support For Generated Columns
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 26 January 2020 at 12:02 AM EST. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
The widely-used SQLite embedded database library saw its first major release of 2020 this week.

This first big release of 2020 is SQLite 3.31. One of the major features of SQLite 3.31 is support for generated/computed columns. With generated columns, the columns of a table are values returned by a function of other columns in the same row. These auto-generated columns are read-only and have other limitations but are open to a variety of interesting use-cases.

SQLite 3.31 also has new options around hard leap limits, a new option to prevent SQLite from opening symbolic links, various new APIs, faster SQLite3 interrupt performance, better look-aside memory allocator performance, and other changes.

More details on SQLite 3.31 and its many changes via SQLite.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Red Hat Developer's MIR Is A Lightweight JIT Compiler
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Vim Creator Bram Moolenaar Aiming To Improve Vim Performance With Vim9 Fork
There Are Renewed Discussions About Having Rust Language Support Within GCC
phpMyAdmin 5.0 Released To Drop Old PHP/HHVM Support, Modernized UI
Git 2.25 Is On The Way For Release In Early 2020
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD vs. Intel Contributions To The Linux Kernel Over The Past Decade
Keith Packard Talks About The Early Politics Of X Window System + Code Licensing
The Linux Kernel Obsoletes The Intel Simple Firmware Interface
X.Org's XDC2020 May Abandon Poland Conference To Find More Welcoming European Location
Wine 5.0 Released With Big Improvements For Gaming, Countless Application Fixes
More Details On Intel's CVE-2019-14615 Graphics Vulnerability, a.k.a. iGPU Leak
Benchmarks Of Arch Linux's Zen Kernel Flavor
Experimental Support For C++20 Coroutines Has Landed In GCC 10