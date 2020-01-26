The widely-used SQLite embedded database library saw its first major release of 2020 this week.
This first big release of 2020 is SQLite 3.31. One of the major features of SQLite 3.31 is support for generated/computed columns. With generated columns, the columns of a table are values returned by a function of other columns in the same row. These auto-generated columns are read-only and have other limitations but are open to a variety of interesting use-cases.
SQLite 3.31 also has new options around hard leap limits, a new option to prevent SQLite from opening symbolic links, various new APIs, faster SQLite3 interrupt performance, better look-aside memory allocator performance, and other changes.
More details on SQLite 3.31 and its many changes via SQLite.org.
