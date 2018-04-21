SC-Controller 0.4.2 Brings Better On-Screen Keyboard
For those using the independent, open-source SC-Controller user-mode driver and GTK3 GUI for the Steam Controller, a new release is available in time for any weekend gaming.

SC-Controller 0.4.2 is now available for this popular user-space driver/rpgram for using the Steam Controller and similar devices outside of Steam as well as managing the buttons/profiles and other tunables.

With the SC-Controller 0.4.2 there is a big rewrite to its on-screen keyboard so it should be more responsive/faster, better binding display, user-interface changes to the on-screen keyboard, and other changes. There are also a number of fixes to SC-Controller to improve its compatibility with newer GTK builds, auto-switch not working with RetroArch, and other problems have been resolved.

More details on SC-Controller 0.4.2 via GitHub.
