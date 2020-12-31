Rust 1.49 was released today for ending out 2020 with this popular programming language. Most notable with Rust 1.49 is the 64-bit ARM Linux support state being promoted.
Rust 1.49 has promoted their 64-bit ARM Linux support to being a Tier-1 target, which is the highest support guarantee and on par with the likes of Rust's x86_64 support. Rust has long worked well on 64-bit ARM Linux but is now considered to be in great shape and put at the highest tier. This also makes 64-bit ARM Linux the first non-x86 target to reach a tier one level.
Rust 1.49 also promotes its 64-bit ARM macOS and 64-bit ARM Windows targets from Tier 3 to Tier 2. Under Tier 2, there are prebuilt binaries and the code is guaranteed to build but there is greater risk of bugs, etc. This is good news given the popularity of Apple Silicon with their recently launched Apple M1 devices.
More details on the changes with Rust 1.49 via Rust-Lang.org.
