Red Hat Is Still Hiring To Work On The Linux Desktop + Open-Source Graphics

Red Hat continues hiring developers to work on the open-source upstream graphics stack and other Linux desktop innovations.
Just a few months back they were hiring and that resulted in a long-time ATI/AMD developer to join Red Hat and their already several member Linux graphics team. Now it turns out they are hiring at least one more.
A new job posting is looking for a senior software engineer to focus on desktop security issues as well as their "desktop and graphics offerings."
Rather than solely focusing on Linux graphics drivers, the ideal candidate will have some security experience in handling issues and also be quite familiar with Linux desktop development in general.
The position is remote or at one of Red Hat's many global offices. More details on this interesting new job opening for their expanding graphics team via Red Hat Jobs.
8 Comments