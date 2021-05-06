Red Hat Is Hiring More LLVM Compiler Engineers
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 6 May 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT. 5 Comments
RED HAT --
Not only does Red Hat continue investing heavily in GCC and the GNU toolchain but it turns out they are ramping up their LLVM compiler talent as well.

Red Hat already employs prominent longtime LLVM developer and current LLVM release manager Tom Stellard along with other LLVM engineers. But now they are hiring at least another two LLVM engineers to join their ranks.

Stellard has shared that Red Hat is now hiring a principal software engineer to work on feature development and other user support tasks across the LLVM sub-projects but particularly LLVM itself and Clang. They are also hiring a engineer with compiler linker experience to work on development for BFD and LLD.

Details on these new LLVM-focused job openings at Red Hat can be found via this message for those experienced LLVM developers potentially looking for new work.

It will be interesting to see what the focus is and what areas of feature development Red Hat will be pursuing for the LLVM compiler stack. With the LLVM Clang support for building the Linux kernel becoming increasingly mature, more companies building atop LLVM for their own compiler stacks, and the increasing feature/performance parity of LLVM to GCC on multiple fronts, it will be interesting to see if LLVM/Clang takes a bigger role within Red Hat moving forward along with the likes of Fedora. With Fedora 35, there also happens to be a change proposal pending for allowing more packages to be built by the Clang compiler instead of GCC. Meanwhile there has also been the recent talks of potentially forking GCC away from the FSF/GNU.

As some more GCC 11 vs. LLVM Clang 11 benchmarks being published soon show, on the x86_64 and AArch64 performance front it's as fierce of a battle as we've ever seen for which compiler produces the fastest Linux binaries.
5 Comments
Related News
Stratis 2.4 Released With Multi-Threaded Daemon, Root File-System Support
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 Beta Released With New Features, Improvements
RHEL In Your Car? Red Hat Building Out Automotive Infotainment Team
Red Hat Announces Free "RHEL For Open-Source Infrastructure"
CentOS Hyperscaler Is Sounding Quite Promising For The Modern Enterprise
Rocky Linux Making Progress Towards Their First Release In Q2 As A Free RHEL Alternative
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Spectre Variants Discovered By Exploiting Micro-op Caches
It's 2021 & The FSF Is Still Endorsing 802.11n WiFi Hardware
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
EXT4, XFS & exFAT Enjoy Some Nice Improvements With Linux 5.13
AMD Energy Driver Booted From The Linux 5.13 Kernel
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" Development Begins
Updated FUTEX2 System Call Patches Posted For Helping Wine/Proton, Other Use-Cases