Red Hat Is Hiring More LLVM Compiler Engineers

Not only does Red Hat continue investing heavily in GCC and the GNU toolchain but it turns out they are ramping up their LLVM compiler talent as well.
Red Hat already employs prominent longtime LLVM developer and current LLVM release manager Tom Stellard along with other LLVM engineers. But now they are hiring at least another two LLVM engineers to join their ranks.
Stellard has shared that Red Hat is now hiring a principal software engineer to work on feature development and other user support tasks across the LLVM sub-projects but particularly LLVM itself and Clang. They are also hiring a engineer with compiler linker experience to work on development for BFD and LLD.
Details on these new LLVM-focused job openings at Red Hat can be found via this message for those experienced LLVM developers potentially looking for new work.
It will be interesting to see what the focus is and what areas of feature development Red Hat will be pursuing for the LLVM compiler stack. With the LLVM Clang support for building the Linux kernel becoming increasingly mature, more companies building atop LLVM for their own compiler stacks, and the increasing feature/performance parity of LLVM to GCC on multiple fronts, it will be interesting to see if LLVM/Clang takes a bigger role within Red Hat moving forward along with the likes of Fedora. With Fedora 35, there also happens to be a change proposal pending for allowing more packages to be built by the Clang compiler instead of GCC. Meanwhile there has also been the recent talks of potentially forking GCC away from the FSF/GNU.
As some more GCC 11 vs. LLVM Clang 11 benchmarks being published soon show, on the x86_64 and AArch64 performance front it's as fierce of a battle as we've ever seen for which compiler produces the fastest Linux binaries.
