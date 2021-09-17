Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support

Linux has struggled for years with HDR display support while NVIDIA has worked on the problem for their proprietary driver stack and proposing a DeepColor Visual extension for X.Org, there has been some HDR work in the DRM code, work by Intel on HDR support for Wayland/Weston along with other Intel HDR driver work, and AMD driver work too.
While there has been various HDR enablement efforts for years, it hasn't crossed the finish line due to Wayland vs. X.Org and the multiple Wayland compositors, the various GPU driver differences, and similar challenges. Plus many open-source developers not having any HDR displays due to the associated cost.
Red Hat thankfully is hiring to correct this Linux desktop defect. While their focus is on getting HDR display support in good shape for Fedora and Red Hat Enterprise Linux, thanks to their upstream-first approach, this will benefit the Linux desktop ecosystem as a whole once the work is realized.
Red Hat is hiring for a remote software engineer to focus on Linux HDR support with a focus on the kernel drivers, Wayland, and GNOME desktop.
It's that time again. I'm looking for someone to join my team to work on enabling HDR support in upstream Linux, Fedora and RHEL. Global applicants welcome. Underrepresented minorities highly encouraged.https://t.co/hHzUCftz5J— Jared Domínguez (@djdmngz) September 17, 2021
Those potentially interested can see the Red Hat job posting.