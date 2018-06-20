While Spectre and Meltdown mitigation has been available to RHEL6 users via kernel upgrades, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 is out today as the newest release while its bundled kernel features Retpolines and KPTI for mitigating against these CPU vulnerabilities.
Besides Spectre/Meltdown coverage, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 also has updates to GCC, a re-based GCC libraries package, and a variety of other package upgrades.
RHEL 6.10 also marks the point that RHEL6 is transitioning into Maintenance Support 2 phase whereby only critical security fixes and business-impacting urgent issues will be focused on.
More details on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 via the release announcement.
