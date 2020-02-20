Rav1e 0.3.1 Is 25~40% Faster At Low Speed Levels For Rust-Based AV1 Encoding
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 20 February 2020 at 12:01 AM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
It was not even two full weeks ago that Rav1e 0.3 was released with speed optimizations and other AV1 encoding enhancements while released on Tuesday was Rav1e 0.3.1 with a change to boost encode speeds at lower levels.

The principal change with Rav1e 0.3.1 for this Rust-written AV1 video encoder is 25~40% better performance at lower speed levels (two through five). This big speed-up is by disabling fine directional prediction and intra-block transform splitting within inter-frames. The consequence of disabling these features for the double digit percentage speed improvements is approximately 1~2% lower video quality at these levels, which the developers deemed to be an acceptable trade for the faster encode times.

Even with the speed boost in Rav1e 0.3.1, this AV1 encoder is still much slower than the likes of Intel's SVT-AV1 Scalable Video Technology encoder.

Rav1e 0.3.1 with sources and Windows binaries are available from GitHub.

Rav1e 0.4 meanwhile is expected next month with more improvements on tap.
Add A Comment
Related News
Hwangsaeul Is A Collabora-Backed Open-Source Video Surveillance SRT System
OpenShot 2.5 Video Editor Brings Hardware Acceleration, SVG, Blender 2.8+ Compatibility
Rav1e 0.3 Release Brings Speed Optimizations, Other AV1 Encode Enhancements
Rav1e 0.3 Is Releasing Soon For Faster Rust-Based AV1 Encoding
Could JPEG2000 Finally Take Off In 2020? It's A Possibility With High Throughput HTJ2K
Lightworks 2020.1 Beta Video Editor Brings Linux Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities
Apple Firmware Update For Magic Keyboards Decides To Change The Fn Key
Imagination Working On A New Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Project
Blender 2.82 Released With Many Improvements, 1000+ Fixes
Mozilla Firefox 73 Now Available