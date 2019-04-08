New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has released a new version of Raspbian, its Debian-based operating system for Raspberry Pi devices.
Raspbian 2019-04-08 is the new release that remains based on Debian Stretch but with a number of changes on top. This is the first official update to Raspbian since last November and has upgraded to Chromium 72 and the VLC 3.0.6 media player along with a number of other updated packages.
For those using Raspbian on the desktop, this 2019-04-08 release has a number of performance improvements around the Pixman renderer as well as SDL.
There are also SD Card Copier tweaks to reduce copy failures, various bug fixes, and is using the Linux 4.14.98 kernel by default (granted those interested can flash the Raspberry Pi to Linux 4.19). New tools with this Raspbian release include having Ethtool and RNG-tools.
Raspbian 2019-04-08 can be downloaded from RaspberryPi.org.
