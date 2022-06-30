Raspberry Pi Pico W Launches For $6
Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 30 June 2022
The newest member of the Raspberry Pi family is the Pico W and will set you back $6.

The Raspberry Pi Pico W is an update to last year's Raspberry Pi Pico using their in-house RP2040 silicon. The Pico W is a small update to this IoT platform that has already sold more than two million boards.


Raspberry Pi Pico W


With the Raspberry Pi Pico W, there is now 802.11n wireless networking added to the Pico platform to make it more attractive for IoT use-cases. The Pico W retains pin compatibility with the original Pico. The Pico W makes use of an Infineon CYW43439 wireless chip.

Aside from the addition of 802.11n wireless networking, the Pico W is the same platform as the Pico. Rather than $4, thi 802.11n WiFi variant will sell for $6 USD.

More details on the Raspberry Pi Pico W at RaspberryPi.com.
