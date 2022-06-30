Raspberry Pi Pico W Launches For $6

The newest member of the Raspberry Pi family is the Pico W and will set you back $6.
The Raspberry Pi Pico W is an update to last year's Raspberry Pi Pico using their in-house RP2040 silicon. The Pico W is a small update to this IoT platform that has already sold more than two million boards.
With the Raspberry Pi Pico W, there is now 802.11n wireless networking added to the Pico platform to make it more attractive for IoT use-cases. The Pico W retains pin compatibility with the original Pico. The Pico W makes use of an Infineon CYW43439 wireless chip.
Aside from the addition of 802.11n wireless networking, the Pico W is the same platform as the Pico. Rather than $4, thi 802.11n WiFi variant will sell for $6 USD.
More details on the Raspberry Pi Pico W at RaspberryPi.com.
