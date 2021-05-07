Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Faster OpenSSH, Software Upgrades
Released today was a new version of the Raspberry Pi OS (nee Raspbian) with various improvements over its prior update from March.

The new version out today is Raspberry Pi OS 2021-05-07 (yes, formally released today). This Raspberry Pi OS update is still using the Linux 5.10.17 LTS kernel like the March update but has a number of other package updates like Chromium 88, Pigpio 1.79, Thonny 3.3.6, and other updates for included applications. This update also includes a GTK+3 version of Rp-Bookshelf, memory leak fixes for LXplug-Bluetooth, an alsa-utils fix for volume handling on the BCM2835, and OpenSSH and OpenSSL speed improvements. Gpiozero is also now included on the Raspberry Pi OS Lite images. Updated Raspberry Pi firmware is also bundled with this new Raspberry Pi OS release.

The updated Raspberry Pi OS release is available for download from RaspberryPi.org.
