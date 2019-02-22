Raspberry Pi Begins Rolling Out The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 22 February 2019 at 12:48 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The Raspberry Pi folks have been working the past few months on upgrading their kernel in moving from Linux 4.14 to 4.19. That roll-out has now begun.

Linux 4.19 has been the target of the Raspberry Pi Foundation due to this newer kernel being a Long-Term Support (LTS) release and thus will be maintained for the long-term. That large jump in the standard kernel version for Raspberry Pi ultimately means less work too for the developers involved: between 4.14 and 4,19, a lot of Raspberry Pi patches and other Broadcom improvements were upstreamed.

For Linux 4.19 alone on the Raspberry Pi front was updates to its voltage driver, under-voltage issue reporting, and the VC4 DRM changes we see each cycle. Over the span of 4.14 to 4.19 are a lot of improvements upstream and now less patches that need to be re-based and carried by the Raspberry Pi crew. Linux 4.14 debuted in November 2017 while Linux 4.19 came out just this past October, so basically a year's worth of kernel updates.

The rpi-firmware code was bumped this week to Linux 4.19 and their Linux source tree also updated.

Those firing off rpi-update can begin enjoying this new kernel release. Some users though are reporting WiFi issues as a warning.

I'll be running some 4.14 vs. 4.19 benchmarks on a few Raspberry Pi boards to look for any performance differences worth pointing out.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Librem 5 Smartphone Specs Firmed Up, But Now Delayed To Q3
TuxClocker: Another GPU Overclocking GUI For Linux
ACPI 6.3 Support Coming With The Linux 5.1 Kernel
Libre RISC-V GPU Aiming For 2.5 Watt Power Draw Continues Being Plotted
The Linux Vendor Firmware Service Has Served Up More Than 5 Million Firmware Files
Linux 5.1 To Deal With More Quirky Hardware From The Lenovo X1 Tablet To ASUS Transbook
Popular News This Week
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
WireGuard Released For macOS, WireGuard Windows Coming & Linux Kernel Bits Still Pending
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
Wine Developers Release Hangover Alpha To Run Windows x86_64 Programs On 64-Bit ARM