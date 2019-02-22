The Raspberry Pi folks have been working the past few months on upgrading their kernel in moving from Linux 4.14 to 4.19. That roll-out has now begun.
Linux 4.19 has been the target of the Raspberry Pi Foundation due to this newer kernel being a Long-Term Support (LTS) release and thus will be maintained for the long-term. That large jump in the standard kernel version for Raspberry Pi ultimately means less work too for the developers involved: between 4.14 and 4,19, a lot of Raspberry Pi patches and other Broadcom improvements were upstreamed.
For Linux 4.19 alone on the Raspberry Pi front was updates to its voltage driver, under-voltage issue reporting, and the VC4 DRM changes we see each cycle. Over the span of 4.14 to 4.19 are a lot of improvements upstream and now less patches that need to be re-based and carried by the Raspberry Pi crew. Linux 4.14 debuted in November 2017 while Linux 4.19 came out just this past October, so basically a year's worth of kernel updates.
The rpi-firmware code was bumped this week to Linux 4.19 and their Linux source tree also updated.
Those firing off rpi-update can begin enjoying this new kernel release. Some users though are reporting WiFi issues as a warning.
I'll be running some 4.14 vs. 4.19 benchmarks on a few Raspberry Pi boards to look for any performance differences worth pointing out.
