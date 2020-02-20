Raptor Rolls Out New OpenBMC Firmware With Featureful Web GUI For System Management

While web-based GUIs for system management on server platforms with BMCs is far from anything new, Raptor Computing Systems with their libre POWER9 systems does now have a full-functioning web-based solution for their OpenBMC-powered systems and still being fully open-source.As part of Raptor Computing Systems' POWER9 desktops and servers being fully open-source down to the firmware/microcode and board designs, Raptor has used OpenBMC for the baseboard management controllers but has lacked a full-featured web-based system management solution on the likes of the Talos II and Blackbird systems up until now.

We're proud to announce the official release of the v2.00 system firmware for #TalosII and #Blackbird! The major new feature is a fully functional Web-based GUI for system management via the BMC -- check out these screenshots of SoL, iKVM, sensor monitoring, and remote media! pic.twitter.com/66nemCpTBT — Raptor Computing Sys (@RaptorCompSys) February 20, 2020