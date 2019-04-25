Radeon Software for Linux 19.10 Adds Ubuntu 18.04.2 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 25 April 2019 at 03:56 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Radeon Software for Linux 19.10 was quietly released at the end of last week and seemed to go unnoticed until a Phoronix reader pointed out the existence of this updated hybrid driver featuring the AMDGPU All-Open and AMDGPU-PRO components.

While being the first new release stream in quite a while to succeed the 18.50 series, the changes aren't all that noteworthy for what has been made public. The main change of Radeon Software for Linux 19.10 is now supporting Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, the latest Ubuntu LTS point release pulling in the graphics/kernel components from Ubuntu 18.10. So this should also allow the AMDGPU-PRO driver to work on Ubuntu 18.10 thanks to the shared components. This new driver release does not support the newly-minted Ubuntu 19.04 with AMD not supporting the non-LTS releases at least until those bits end up being found in an Ubuntu LTS point release.

The only other noted change with this 19.10 Linux driver update is the ability for Vega GPUs to raise their throttling fan limit when working with multiple graphics cards.

That's it for the noted changes in this Radeon Software for Linux 19.10 release. Details and download links up at AMD.com.

I'll be trying out this release to see if there is anything else interesting under the cover and if it will work happy with my Radeon VII that's still been problematic for the past number of weeks.
