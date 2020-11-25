Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs

While the new Radeon RX 6800 series is suited for 4K gaming, a number of premium readers inquired about seeing 1440p gaming benchmarks for the cards. Now that all the initial launch coverage is out of the way, here is a look at the Radeon RX 6800 / RX 6800 XT with 15 graphics cards in total for this round of Linux gaming benchmarks focused at 1440p.
Up for this comparison based on the cards I had available were the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2060 SUPER, RTX 2070 , RTX 2070 SUPER, RTX 2080, RTX 2080 SUPER, TITAN RTX, RTX 2080 Ti, and the RTX 3080 (unfortunately, the RTX 3080 remains my lone Ampere card at the moment with NVIDIA not yet sending out the RTX 3090/3070 for Linux testing). On the Radeon side is the RX 5600 XT, RX 5700, RX 5700 XT, Radeon VII, RX 6800, and RX 6800 XT.
The very latest open-source Radeon Linux graphics drivers were used for this testing, which does incorporate the recent driver optimizations. Via the Phoronix Test Suite a variety of OpenGL and Vulkan test cases were conducted. The GPU power consumption and GPU core temperatures were also monitored on a per-test basis.
If jumping straight to the geometric mean of all the 1440p graphics tests carried out, the Radeon RX 6800 XT was about 3% faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 in this testing. The Radeon RX 6800 meanwhile was 6% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti or about 91% the speed of the RTX 3080 for these 1440p benchmarks.
And a look at the overall GPU power consumption during the entire span of benchmarks along with the thermals.
To see all of the individual benchmarks in full along with all of the per-test data, head on over to this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. Not only can you see all of the Linux gaming benchmarks (both native and Steam Play) along with the per-test thermal/power data but you can also enjoy running your own performance-per-dollar metrics based on your local pricing by simply altering the form at the top of the page with your own desired values, among other features. Enjoy!
