Radeon ROCm 2.0 Officially Out With OpenCL 2.0 Support, TensorFlow 1.12, Vega 48-bit VA
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 December 2018 at 05:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Just in time for Christmas, the Radeon Open Compute "ROCm" 2.0 Linux stack is now available for AMD GPU computing needs with OpenCL 2.0, TensorFlow 1.12, and more.

AMD reached their goal of delivering the feature-packed ROCm 2.0 in 2018. Yesterday I covered the primary highlights on this big Radeon Open Compute stack update when there were signs of ROCm 2.0 being prepared for release this week. That milestone has now been officially released with ROCm 2.0 now being available, including the RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu ROCm 2.0 binaries for easy installation.

ROCm 2.0 is very exciting for having full OpenCL 2.0 support but also significant for its updated TensorFlow port, Vega 7nm support, the new MIVisionX library, 48-bit virtual addressing for Vega that should help with performance, and other changes.

More ROCm 2.0 details can be found via RadeonOpenCompute's GitHub. I'll work on having some fresh ROCm 2.0 benchmarks out in the days ahead.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMD's ROCm 2.0 Radeon Compute Stack Being Prepared For Release
Having Vega 10 Linux GPU Hangs? Try Rolling Back The Firmware
Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 Released - Just One Listed Change
Vulkan Memory Allocator 2.2 Released Along With RGP 1.4
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Rolls Out While Linux Users Should Have AMDGPU-PRO 18.50
AMD Squeezes In Some Final AMDGPU Changes To DRM-Next For Linux 4.21
Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
Intel Working On Open-Sourcing The FSP - Would Be Huge Win For Coreboot & Security
Fedora Developers Are Trying To Figure Out The Best Linux I/O Scheduler
AMD Adding STIBP "Always-On Preferred Mode" To Linux
Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 Released - Just One Listed Change
DXVK 0.94 Released With New Optimizations, Game Fixes