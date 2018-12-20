Just in time for Christmas, the Radeon Open Compute "ROCm" 2.0 Linux stack is now available for AMD GPU computing needs with OpenCL 2.0, TensorFlow 1.12, and more.
AMD reached their goal of delivering the feature-packed ROCm 2.0 in 2018. Yesterday I covered the primary highlights on this big Radeon Open Compute stack update when there were signs of ROCm 2.0 being prepared for release this week. That milestone has now been officially released with ROCm 2.0 now being available, including the RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu ROCm 2.0 binaries for easy installation.
ROCm 2.0 is very exciting for having full OpenCL 2.0 support but also significant for its updated TensorFlow port, Vega 7nm support, the new MIVisionX library, 48-bit virtual addressing for Vega that should help with performance, and other changes.
More ROCm 2.0 details can be found via RadeonOpenCompute's GitHub. I'll work on having some fresh ROCm 2.0 benchmarks out in the days ahead.
