More Linux Tests & Driver Observations With The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 20 September 2018 at 05:11 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Here are some additional notes to complement my GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Linux review from yesterday now that I've had more time with this card and a working Linux driver.

Various notes and information to add about this NVIDIA Turing GPU on Linux in conjunction with the new NVIDIA 410 beta driver:

- Turing brings a "VDPAU Feature Set J" for video decode. Feature Set J is new but seems to have all the same features/values as Feature Set H (Pascal) but is also newer than Feature Set I hardware, which is the Volta GPUs.

- A number of people have requested seeing the vulkaninfo output for details on the RTX 2080 Ti Vulkan extensions/capabilities. Here is the vulkaninfo output.

- Likewise, here is the OpenGL 4.6 extension output for the RTX 2080 Ti via the Turing glxinfo output.

- So far so good with this driver and still no crashes, hangs, or other problems.

- I've uploaded some more benchmarks here on OpenBenchmarking.org between the GTX 1080 Ti and RTX 2080 Ti, including synthetic GpuTest runs that are popular with some users. Those tests are also outside of Steam, making it easy for others to run for comparison. If you want to see how your own Linux GPU performance compares, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1809195-RA-NVIDIAGEF20. That is much nicer to deal with than the many Steam games and run for much less time compared to the full workload used in the review article.


More RTX 2080 Ti Linux tests coming up later today including likely the start of the GPU compute workloads.
