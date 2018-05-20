RPCS3 Gets Improved Performance Thanks To Intel TSX

The open-source RPCS3 PlayStation 3 emulator will now offer faster performance on modern Intel systems.
Thanks to recent improvements to RPCS3, this PlayStation 3 emulator is able to provide major performance improvements for Intel Skylake and newer CPUs offering support for Transactional Synchronization Extensions (TSX). This transactional memory support is able to significantly speed uo RPCS3 upwards of 40% in some cases.
While AMD Ryzen CPUs do not support TSX, recent tests of this game console emulator revealed performance improvements there too.
Those interested in the platest work on RPCS3 can find all the development details via their blog at RPCS3.net.
