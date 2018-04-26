RISC-V SiFive Freedom Unleahsed 540 SoC / HiFive Unleashed Board Added To Coreboot
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 26 April 2018 at 10:49 AM EDT. 4 Comments
COREBOOT --
Landing today within the Coreboot Git tree is support for the RISC-V based SiFive Freedom Unleashed 540 System-on-a-Chip and SiFive's Unleashed mainboard making use of this SoC built around the royalty-free and open processor ISA.

The SiFive Freedom Unleashed 540 is considered to be the first RISC-V SoC capable of running Linux and with just over 400 lines of new code added to the existing RISC-V code in Coreboot, that SoC should now have its initial support in place. This SoC runs in a 4+1 multi-core configuration at speeds up to 1.5GHz with four cores being the RV64GC application cores and the fifth being the RV64IMAC management core. There is a 2MB L2 cache, support for 64-bit DDR4 with ECC, and Gigabit Ethernet backed by this SoC manufactured on a 28nm processor.

That was followed up with actually adding the HiFive Unleashed board support to Coreboot. The HiFive Unleashed developer board has 8GB of ECC DDR4, Gigabit Ethernet, 32MB SPI flash memory, micro-SD storage, and is designed around the Freedom U540 SoC.


SiFive's HiFive Unleashed developer boards are expected to begin shipping later this summer (around June) though the price for this RISC-V, Linux-running open-source developer board is $999 USD. It's great that the initial Coreboot support has now been mainlined.

Those wanting to learn more about the SoC and the developer board can do so at SiFive.com.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
Coreboot Lands Updated ME_Cleaner, Purism TPM & Other Updates
Coreboot Picks Up Librem Enhancements, New HP Elitebook Port, Cheza Snapdragon
Intel BayTrail Gets Minor Graphics Improvement On Coreboot, Now Supports OpRegion
Purism Releases Updated Coreboot Images For Their Laptops
A Cloud/Hosting Provider Is Using Coreboot On Thousands Of Servers
New Coreboot Frame-Buffer Driver For The Linux Kernel
Popular News This Week
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
This Chart Shows How The Radeon RX 580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 Now Compete Under Linux
Arch Linux Finally Rolling Out Glibc 2.27
FFmpeg 4.0 Released With New Encoders/Decoders, NVIDIA NVDEC Decoding
MySQL 8.0 Released With Many Improvements, Faster Performance