RISC OS Seeing SDL2 Support Brought Up
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 15 February 2020 at 06:51 AM EST. 3 Comments
For those tantilized by the prospects of gaming on RISC OS, SDL2 has been seeing early mainline work on supporting this long-standing operating system.

A few weeks ago was RISC OS CPU feature detection merged to SDL2 (and also SDL 1.2) while being merged this week was basic support for compiling on RISC OS and support for creating windows on RISC OS when the SDL no frame flag is set. This RISC OS + SDL support is being worked on by Cameron Cawley who has worked on other RISC OS software support from ScummVM to different open-source tools.

It's still a long way from seeing any serious SDL-based game/application running on RISC OS, not to mention driver difficulties for the ARM-focused operating system, but entertaining to see this support being worked on in any case.

It will be interesting to see where it leads and just adds another notch into the capabilities and coverage of this popular library that is used as an abstraction layer across different hardware and software platforms.
