While we are still waiting on Red Hat to roll out the overdue Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 public beta, today they have announced the beta availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6.
The RHEL 7.6 Beta adds TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module 2) modules to Network Bound Disk Encryption, updates their Cockpit-powered Red Hat Enterprise Linux Web Console, and adds in Podman as the Red Hat lightweight container toolkit.
Wayland on GNOME Shell remains available in technology preview form for those planning to use RHEL 7.6 on the desktop.
New drivers to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 include the Thunderbolt Network Driver, AMD 10 Gigabit Ethernet, DRM GPU scheduler (now that it's been separated from AMDGPU DRM), various HID sensor drivers, and some other smaller drivers. There are many updated drivers in RHEL 7.6 particularly for storage and networking devices.
More details on today's Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 beta via this Red Hat blog post.
