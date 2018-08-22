Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Beta Updates Cockpit, Adds Podman
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 22 August 2018 at 09:56 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RED HAT --
While we are still waiting on Red Hat to roll out the overdue Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 public beta, today they have announced the beta availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6.

The RHEL 7.6 Beta adds TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module 2) modules to Network Bound Disk Encryption, updates their Cockpit-powered Red Hat Enterprise Linux Web Console, and adds in Podman as the Red Hat lightweight container toolkit.

Wayland on GNOME Shell remains available in technology preview form for those planning to use RHEL 7.6 on the desktop.

New drivers to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 include the Thunderbolt Network Driver, AMD 10 Gigabit Ethernet, DRM GPU scheduler (now that it's been separated from AMDGPU DRM), various HID sensor drivers, and some other smaller drivers. There are many updated drivers in RHEL 7.6 particularly for storage and networking devices.

More details on today's Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 beta via this Red Hat blog post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Red Hat News
Silverblue Still Aiming To Be In Great Shape By Fedora 30 Next Spring
Red Hat Open-Sources Scanner That Checks Linux Binaries For Spectre V1 Potential
CentOS 6.10 Released, Scientific Linux 6.10 Coming Next Week
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.10 Released With Spectre/Meltdown Mitigation
Red Hat Summit 2018 Wraps Up With Containers/Virtualization Still Being Hot
CentOS 7 1804 Released As The Free Spin Of RHEL 7.5
Popular News This Week
Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux
L1 Terminal Fault - The Latest Speculative Execution Side Channel Attack
ASUS Begins Offering Linux-Based Endless OS On Select Laptops
Intel Begins Teasing Their Discrete Graphics Card
Intel Has Quietly Been Working On A New Gallium3D Driver Being Called "Iris"
ARM Aims To Deliver Core i5 Like Performance At Less Than 5 Watts