RADV Enables Zero vRAM Option For All Games With VKD3D
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 June 2020 at 06:39 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver is now enabling the "zero vRAM" option for all VKD3D games -- Direct3D 12 titles running on Steam Play / Wine with this D3D12 to Vulkan layer -- in order to workaround various rendering bugs.

Doom Eternal, Metro Exodus, and various other DirectX 12 games that rely on VKD3D when running under Steam Play / Wine have been hitting "colorful graphical aberrations" with the RADV driver but the issues go away when setting RADV_DEBUG=zerovram. As such, that option is now being enabled by default when VKD3D is present.

This option is for zeroing out the video memory to ensure there is no existing/uninitialized data when allocating new RAM for these games.

This commit is now in Mesa 20.2-devel to enable that behavior for all VKD3D usage and is also marked for back-porting to the existing Mesa stable series to fix these graphical glitches.
2 Comments
Related News
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.4 Released With TMZ Enabled, Improved Memory Allocation
AMD Lines Up Another Batch Of Radeon Graphics Fixes For Linux 5.8
LLVM 11 Merges AMD Radeon GCN Offloading For OpenMP
Linux 5.8 To Better Deal With Critical Thermal Faults For Radeon GPUs
Patches Proceed For Disabling Radeon AGP GART, Deprecating TTM AGP
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
A New Kernel Patch Is Being Discussed That's Needed For Newer Windows Games On Wine
The Generic USB Display Driver Taking Shape For Linux 5.9~5.10
8GB Raspberry Pi 4 Launched For $75 USD
Two More Projects Join KWinFT Fork Of KDE KWin, Beta Milestone Reached
Mozilla Sponsored The Godot Game Engine To Port Their Editor As An HTML5 Web App
The Top Linux 5.7 Features From Apple Fast Charge To Official Tiger Lake Graphics