RADV Enables Zero vRAM Option For All Games With VKD3D

Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver is now enabling the "zero vRAM" option for all VKD3D games -- Direct3D 12 titles running on Steam Play / Wine with this D3D12 to Vulkan layer -- in order to workaround various rendering bugs.
Doom Eternal, Metro Exodus, and various other DirectX 12 games that rely on VKD3D when running under Steam Play / Wine have been hitting "colorful graphical aberrations" with the RADV driver but the issues go away when setting RADV_DEBUG=zerovram. As such, that option is now being enabled by default when VKD3D is present.
This option is for zeroing out the video memory to ensure there is no existing/uninitialized data when allocating new RAM for these games.
This commit is now in Mesa 20.2-devel to enable that behavior for all VKD3D usage and is also marked for back-porting to the existing Mesa stable series to fix these graphical glitches.
