RADV Lands More Fixes + Performance Improvements Into Mesa 19.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 October 2019 at 06:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
It's always great waking up and to find RADV improvements in Mesa Git for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver that is particularly popular with Linux gamers.

Hitting Mesa 19.3 overnight was re-enabling fast depth/stencil clears with separate aspects for GFX10/Navi. This was disabled before for causing "weird issues" on GFX10 but no longer appears to be the case. This path also works fine when tested with Feral's new Shadow of Mordor Vulkan beta.

As well, a regression for graphics depth/stencil clears has been fixed leading to Heroes of the Storm and Shadow of Mordor running around 10% faster that is not specific to GFX10.

A performance regression affecting Heroes of the Storm at least since Mesa 19.1 and with Polaris GPUs has now been corrected. For one user it means going from 145 to 160 FPS.

A fix for 3D images with GFX10, correcting a test case failure. There are also a few other fixes including a crash fix that landed for RADV.

Great work by Valve's Samuel Pitoiset on those latest changes. There still are a few weeks to go until the Mesa 19.3 feature window closes so it will be interesting to see what else lands in time for the open-source Radeon Vulkan stack. Mesa 19.3.0 should debut as stable either at the very end of November as scheduled or more than likely will slip into December.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMDVLK 2019.Q4.1 Vulkan Driver Brings Performance Tuning, Reworked Pipeline Cache
AMDGPU DC Looks To Have PSR Squared Away - Power-Savings For Newer AMD Laptops
AMDGPU GFX9+ Format Modifiers Being Worked On For Better DCC Handling
AMD Linux Driver Bringing BACO Support To Older Sea Islands / Volcanic Islands GPUs
A Deep Dive Into The Performance-Focused AMDGPU "Bulk Moves" Functionality
AMD Sends Out HDCP Support, New GPU Support In AMDKFD For Linux 5.5
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Google Ejects Open-Source WireGuard From Android Play Store Over Donation Link In App