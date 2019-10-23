It's always great waking up and to find RADV improvements in Mesa Git for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver that is particularly popular with Linux gamers.
Hitting Mesa 19.3 overnight was re-enabling fast depth/stencil clears with separate aspects for GFX10/Navi. This was disabled before for causing "weird issues" on GFX10 but no longer appears to be the case. This path also works fine when tested with Feral's new Shadow of Mordor Vulkan beta.
As well, a regression for graphics depth/stencil clears has been fixed leading to Heroes of the Storm and Shadow of Mordor running around 10% faster that is not specific to GFX10.
A performance regression affecting Heroes of the Storm at least since Mesa 19.1 and with Polaris GPUs has now been corrected. For one user it means going from 145 to 160 FPS.
A fix for 3D images with GFX10, correcting a test case failure. There are also a few other fixes including a crash fix that landed for RADV.
Great work by Valve's Samuel Pitoiset on those latest changes. There still are a few weeks to go until the Mesa 19.3 feature window closes so it will be interesting to see what else lands in time for the open-source Radeon Vulkan stack. Mesa 19.3.0 should debut as stable either at the very end of November as scheduled or more than likely will slip into December.
Add A Comment