AMD_gcn_shader Support Is Being Prepped For RADV Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 21 February 2018 at 01:34 PM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
The Mesa-based open-source "RADV" Radeon Vulkan driver has new patches pending for AMD_gcn_shader support.

AMD_gcn_shader is a Vulkan (and OpenGL) extension for exposing AMD GCN GPU architectural features not otherwise exposed by other extensions for GLSL in OpenGL or SPIR-V in Vulkan. Details are outlined here.

Daniel Schürmann who recently joined Valve's Linux GPU driver team along with David Airlie have been working on AMD_gcn_shader for RADV.

The implementation is relatively modest, so should hopefully soon be arriving in Mesa Git in time for Mesa 18.1. I'm not aware of any current Vulkan Linux games relying upon AMD_gcn_shader, but should help out some games on Wine like DOOM / Wolfenstein that make use of it. AMD_gcn_shader is one of the few extensions supported in AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan but not RADV until now.
