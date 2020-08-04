RADV ACO Back-End Begins Tackling Navi 2 / GFX10.3 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 4 August 2020 at 08:35 PM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
With the "Sienna Cichlid" and "Navy Flounder" open-source driver support as what appear to be the first "Navi 2" GPUs and the first of the "GFX10.3" generation on the graphics engine side there is the initial kernel support with Linux 5.9 and the initial Mesa support for 20.2. That Mesa support has been focused on RadeonSI as the official OpenGL driver as well as Mesa's RADV driver as the Radeon Vulkan driver in-tree but not officially supported by AMD. That RADV support is currently un-tested. Both drivers currently depend upon the "AMDGPU" back-end found in the forthcoming LLVM 11.0 with its initial GFX10.3 support. But now on the RADV driver side there is preliminary GFX10.3 bits landing for the popular "ACO" back-end.

ACO is the back-end worked on by Valve and other stakeholders like open-source graphics driver engineers from Google and Red Hat. But as ACO isn't officially supported by AMD, there hasn't been any patches from them in wiring up the Navi 2 / GFX10.3 support for this AMDGPU LLVM alternative. Rhys Perry as part of Valve's Linux driver efforts though has worked out what should be the initial changes needed for this yet-to-be-released hardware with ACO.

From the shader compiler perspective the necessary changes can be looked at from the GFX10.3 enablement patches that were merged into LLVM. But as Rhys notes with the patches, given the lack of hardware availability to these developers there hasn't been any actual testing yet. "fossil-db compiles and disassembles without issues, but otherwise there's basically no testing."

These initial changes for ACO with GFX10.3 will come with Mesa 20.2 but more than likely there will be more fixes and optimizations to find out of Mesa 20.3 later in the year given the lack of real testing so far and the eventual performance improvements once the code can be tuned for the new hardware.
1 Comment
Related News
Defaulting Radeon GCN 1.0/1.1 GPUs To Better Linux Driver Is Held Up By Analog Outputs
ACO Radeon Shader Back-End Adds Unit Testing Framework To Help Test Optimizations
AMD's ROCm AOMP Compiler 11.7-1 Brings OMPD Support, ROCgdb
AMD "Navy Flounder" Support Merged Into Mesa 20.2
Radeon "Southern Islands" Support Continues Improving In AMDGPU Driver - GPU Reset
AMDVLK 2020.Q3.2 Radeon Vulkan Driver Christened Early Due To Bugs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
L1d Flushing Patches Revived After It Was Rejected From Linux 5.8 As "Beyond Stupid"