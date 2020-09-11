Qt 6.0 Development Host/Target Changes Announced
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 11 September 2020 at 07:13 AM EDT. 12 Comments
The Qt Company announced their planned development hosts for Qt 6.0 around continuous integration and the platforms they intend to support for Qt 6.0, some that are no longer set to be supported, and other targets they plan to support later on in future Qt 6.x releases.

The host operating systems for Qt 6.0 they plan to utilize for continuous integration and testing are Windows 10 2004, macOS 10.15, Ubuntu 20.04, CentOS 8.1, SLES 15, and openSUSE 15.1. Those operating systems will see all of The Qt Company's CI and verification focus.

For additional development targets they plan to support besides those host operating systems for development, they will also support other versions of Windows and macOS, Yocto, iOS, and Android.

The Qt Company is not planning to support Qt 6 on Windows 7 or Windows 8 along with discontinuing UWP support on Windows 10. Apple tvOS and watchOS are also both being dropped from CI.

Planned for later Qt 6.x releases is support for Windows on ARM, macOS on ARM, macOS as a development host for embedded Linux, and continuing to support Yocto. Real-Time Operating Systems QNX, INTEGRITY, and VxWorks are also planned.

Qt6 will restore support for WebAssembly targets but not until Qt 6.1 next year.

More details on the Qt 6 host/target support changes via this blog post. Qt 6.0 is aiming to release before the end of the calendar year.
