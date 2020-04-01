QEMU 5.0-rc1 Released For Linux Virtualization With The Stable Update Coming This Month
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 1 April 2020
QEMU 5.0-rc1 was released on Tuesday as the latest development release in the path to QEMU 5.0.0 expected to be achieved later this month.

Some of the work to be found with the upcoming QEMU 5.0 includes:

- Dbus-VMstate is a new back-end for letting external processes migrate their data along with QEMU.

- Virtiofsd is now included that interfaces with vhost-user-fs to provide a pass-through to a host file-system directory.

- Bluetooth support was dropped from QEMU as it was unmaintained and likely broken for some time.

- Emulation of more ARMv8 architecture features. The Cortex-M7 CPU is also now supported.

- TPM support for ARM.

- QEMU 5.0 has experimental support for the RISC-V v0.5 draft hypervisor extension.

More of the work building up for QEMU 5.0 can be found via this Wiki page. QEMU.org Git has v5.0-rc1 for those wanting to test it ahead of the stable release slated for late April.
