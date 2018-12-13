The QEMU emulator that is widely used by the open-source Linux virtualization stack is out with its version 3.1 feature release. This is the QEMU update that is adding multi-threaded Tiny Code Generator support, display improvements, adds the Cortex-A72 model and other ARM improvements, and various other enhancements.
QEMU 3.1 also adds support for huge-page backing with KVM, adds Icelake client/server models, improvements to netlink emulation, and it removed support for the GTK2 display front-end thus now requiring GTK3. A complete look at the QEMU 3.1 changes can be found via the project Wiki.
Download links and more information on QEMU 3.1 to end out 2018 can be found via QEMU.org.
