QEMU 2.12 Release Candidates Begin, GTK2 Support Deprecated
20 March 2018
The first release candidate of QEMU 2.12 is now available as the next feature release for this important piece of the Linux virtualization stack.

QEMU 2.12 has been working on deprecating a lot of older CLI options that are no longer relevant, s390 architecture enhancements, SMP support by the tiny code generator (TCG) is now considered "non-experimental", PCI support in TCG, QEMU on KVM now supports systems larger than 7.999TB, QMP monitoring improvements, and the GTK2 support by QEMU is now officially deprecated in favor of the existing GTK3 code. QEMU 2.12 is also working on allowing host NVMe controllers to be directly driven via QEMU with VFIO.

More details on the tentative QEMU 2.12 development changes so far can be found via the QEMU Wiki.

QEMU 2.12-rc0 is out today while at least three more release candidates will follow with the official QEMU 2.12.0 release then coming in late April or early May.
