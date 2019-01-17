Purism Announces "PureOS Store" As Software Store For Their Smartphone & Laptops
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 January 2019 at 07:42 PM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Adding to the platter of tasks for Purism as they prepare to ship their Librem 5 Linux smartphone in just a few months, they announced their plans to introduce the PureOS Store for not only their mobile initiative but also their laptops running the Debian-based PureOS operating system.

Purism announced their plans for PureOS today as a "secure alternative to proprietary app stores that respects your privacy and freedom...PureOS Store will be a vibrant hub for both mobile and desktop apps."

They will take their own approach to sorting and featuring apps in the store, "Apps in the PureOS Store will be evaluated on an ascending scale, with maturity ranging from development and beta levels to a fully-endorsed and default app in PureOS. Correlating “badges” will be utilized to quickly and clearly display the status of a given app, while also reflecting on the software’s freedom, privacy, security, and ethical design."

They also hope this will be a successful convergence app store, "In addition, we believe PureOS Store can facilitate the distribution of software across Librem devices that run PureOS, from laptops to mobile. We hope to develop real convergence — apps that “just work” regardless of which device they’re running on. Distributions like Debian that run on multiple silicon architectures have always held the promise of convergence, but most efforts at acheiving this goal have fallen short. Purism is in the unique position of producing a Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS) laptop and smartphone, enabling an entire ecosystem based upon PureOS and our social values."

The PureOS Store isn't available today but still under development. Those wishing to learn more about the details revealed today can do so via the Purism site.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Rust 1.32 Released With New Debugger Macro, Jemalloc Disabled By Default
Samba 4.10 RC1 Released: Adds Offline Domain Backups, Now Defaults To Python 3
PHP 7.3.1 Lands A Bunch Of Fixes For This Fastest PHP Release Yet
GIMP Developers Prepare For A Busy 2019 With Inching Towards GIMP 3.0
Other Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018 From File Creation Time To Flatpaks
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Popular News This Week
The Expected Linux Driver State For The Radeon VII
Purism Shares The Progress Made On Their Librem 5 Smartphone For The End Of 2018
Even In 2019, A Long Road Still For Getting The VIA OpenChrome Driver In Linux
Mir Made Good Progress Over The Holidays With Porting To Debian & Alpine, ARM Mali
ZFS On Linux Runs Into A Snag With Linux 5.0
Recently Added Benchmarks From DAV1D To Microsoft Ethr To More Machine Learning