Proton 6.3-8 Released With More Windows Games Playable, Support For Some BattlEye Games

- Age of Empires 4

- Assassin's Creed

- Breath of Death VI

- Call of Duty: Black Ops II singleplayer (202970)

- DEATHLOOP

- FIA European Truck Racing Championship

- Fly'N

- Game Dev Tycoon

- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

- GreedFall

- Mafia II (Classic)

- Magicka

- Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy (AMD GPUs only)

- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (ME1 does not have working audio, see #4823)

- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Video Game

- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Video Game 2

- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

- Penny Arcade's On the Rain-Slicked Precipice of Darkness 3

- RiMS Racing

- The Riftbreaker

- Sol Survivor

- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge

- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2

It's been almost two months since Proton 6.3-7 released and two weeks since 6.3-8 RC while this evening that Proton 6.3-8 stable release is out for empowering Valve's Steam Play in running Windows games on Linux.With Proton 6.3-8 comes support for many more Windows games now running nicely on Linux. The official list of known games made working by the Proton 6.3-8 update include:Proton 6.3-8 also delivers on support for some BattlEye games when run in conjunction with the current Steam beta client.Proton 6.3-8 also supports NVIDIA DLSS in DX11/DX12 games when running with the PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1 / dxgi.nvapiHack = False options, support for the latest Steamworks SDKs, and a wide variety of fixes. There is also an updated DXVK, VKD3D-Proton, and Wine-Mono as part of this Proton update.The game fixes with this release affect Baldur's Gate 3, RacRoom Racing Experience, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Project CARS 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and other games.More details on GitHub