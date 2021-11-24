Proton 6.3-8 Released With More Windows Games Playable, Support For Some BattlEye Games

It's been almost two months since Proton 6.3-7 released and two weeks since 6.3-8 RC while this evening that Proton 6.3-8 stable release is out for empowering Valve's Steam Play in running Windows games on Linux.
With Proton 6.3-8 comes support for many more Windows games now running nicely on Linux. The official list of known games made working by the Proton 6.3-8 update include:
- Age of Empires 4
- Assassin's Creed
- Breath of Death VI
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II singleplayer (202970)
- DEATHLOOP
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- Fly'N
- Game Dev Tycoon
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- GreedFall
- Mafia II (Classic)
- Magicka
- Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy (AMD GPUs only)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (ME1 does not have working audio, see #4823)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Video Game
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Video Game 2
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Penny Arcade's On the Rain-Slicked Precipice of Darkness 3
- RiMS Racing
- The Riftbreaker
- Sol Survivor
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
Proton 6.3-8 also delivers on support for some BattlEye games when run in conjunction with the current Steam beta client.
Proton 6.3-8 also supports NVIDIA DLSS in DX11/DX12 games when running with the PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1 / dxgi.nvapiHack = False options, support for the latest Steamworks SDKs, and a wide variety of fixes. There is also an updated DXVK, VKD3D-Proton, and Wine-Mono as part of this Proton update.
The game fixes with this release affect Baldur's Gate 3, RacRoom Racing Experience, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Project CARS 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and other games.
More details on GitHub.
