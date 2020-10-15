The Wine-based Proton development has been disappointingly quiet in recent weeks but fortunately it's alive and ticking with today's Proton 5.13-1 release for powering Valve's Steam Play to run many modern Windows games gracefully on Linux.
With Proton 5.13-1 there is a big batch of additional Windows games now running properly on Linux:
Red Dead Redemption 2
Horizon Zero Dawn
DEATH STRANDING
Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes
Final Fantasy XV
Sea of Thieves
Star Wars: Battlefront II
Call of Duty: WWII
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Asssassin's Creed: Rogue
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
DiRT Rally 2
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
Age of Empires III
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
Tron 2.0
AO Tennis 2
Fight'N Rage
Woolfe - The Red Hood Diaries
Proton 5.13-1 also brings Steam client integration improvements, support for better video playback handling, improved multi-monitor support, audio playback fixes for various games, text rendering fixes, and more.
Proton 5.13-1 re-bases against upstream Wine 5.13 while also pulling in DXVK 1.7.2 for the latest Direct3D-on-Vulkan translation layer and FAudio 20.10. It's also built against the next-generation Steam Linux Runtime.
More details on the big Proton 5.13-1 release via GitHub. The update should be rolling out shortly as an option for users on Steam for Linux.
