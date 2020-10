Red Dead Redemption 2

Horizon Zero Dawn

DEATH STRANDING

Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes

Final Fantasy XV

Sea of Thieves

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Asssassin's Creed: Rogue

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

DiRT Rally 2

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Tron 2.0

AO Tennis 2

Fight'N Rage

Woolfe - The Red Hood Diaries

The Wine-based Proton development has been disappointingly quiet in recent weeks but fortunately it's alive and ticking with today's Proton 5.13-1 release for powering Valve's Steam Play to run many modern Windows games gracefully on Linux.With Proton 5.13-1 there is a big batch of additional Windows games now running properly on Linux:Proton 5.13-1 also brings Steam client integration improvements, support for better video playback handling, improved multi-monitor support, audio playback fixes for various games, text rendering fixes, and more.Proton 5.13-1 re-bases against upstream Wine 5.13 while also pulling in DXVK 1.7.2 for the latest Direct3D-on-Vulkan translation layer and FAudio 20.10. It's also built against the next-generation Steam Linux Runtime.More details on the big Proton 5.13-1 release via GitHub . The update should be rolling out shortly as an option for users on Steam for Linux.