CodeWeavers working under contract for Valve on their Wine downstream Proton is out with a new update to their Proton 5.0 series.
Proton 5.0-3 is out as the newest release on their heavily patched Wine 5.0 based software for allowing countless Windows games to run smoothly under Linux. With Proton 5.0-3, Metro Exodus should be running nicely with its Direct3D 12 mode. Metro Exodus was released last February but made an Epic Games Store exclusive until recently. With the game now on Steam, it should be playing nicely on Linux thanks to Proton while 4A Games is said to be working on a native Linux port as well. For now though, Proton / Steam Play allows Metro Exodus to run on Linux.
Other work in Proton 5.0-3 includes addressing crashes on launch for various games, fixing Automobilista unable to load some game assets, and a fix for a regression around high polling rates for mice.
Those building Proton 5.0 from source can grab the new 5.0-3 release via GitHub otherwise should be rolling out to Steam Play shortly.
