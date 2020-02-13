Proton 5.0-2 Released To Fix Crashes For Steam Play Linux Gamers
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 13 February 2020 at 01:52 PM EST. Add A Comment
Proton 5.0-2 is out with fixes over last week's big Proton 5.0-1 release that brought many features to this Wine 5.0 downstream focused on powering Valve's Steam Play for running Windows games nicely on Linux.

Proton 5.0-1 was their first release in moving from Wine 4.11 to the stable Wine 5.0 along with enabling DXVK's Direct3D 9 by default, updates to DXVK and FAudio, and many other changes. With all the changes at play, to little surprise there is this point release out now focused on addressing the early fall-out.

Proton 5.0-2 fixes a frequent crash issue related to video and audio playback, fixes the game Planet Coaster crashing on launch, and also fixing a Subnautica graphical issue.

Proton 5.0-2 is available from GitHub while should also be piped down to Steam Play users shortly.
