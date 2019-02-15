It's been a while since Valve issued a new Proton update for their spin of Wine that powers Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux. Fortunately, in time for any weekend gaming, a new Proton release is now available.
Proton 3.16-7 is the new update and it pulls in DXVK 0.96 for running Direct3D atop Vulkan. It also employs the new FAudio 19.02 release for better audio support in newer games.
This Proton update also has fixes for crashes in some Direct3D 9 games under the Mesa drivers, various other game fixes, improved controller behavior for some games, a new run-time option to disable Direct3D 10 support, better support for old SteamWorks SDKs, and various other fixes.
More details on this new Proton 3.16-7 release via ValveSoftware's GitHub.
