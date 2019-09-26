Project Trident Switching From TrueOS/FreeBSD Distribution To Basing On Void Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 15 October 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Project Trident has been one of the lesser known BSD distributions derived from TrueOS (formerly PC-BSD) and making use of the FreeBSD package set. But moving forward the distribution is looking to reinvent itself as a derivative of Void Linux.

Project Trident had been looking at re-basing itself on a new operating system platform especially with TrueOS being less desktop focused these days and encountering "multiple long-standing issues with the underlying FreeBSD". In the end, they announced on Monday they selected Void Linux as their new target.

In evaluating the options, they looked for open-source operating system projects that has software which is up-to-date and regularly updated in a timely manner, willing to accept outside contributors, a distribution that doesn't have a well-established desktop development community already, better hardware support than FreeBSD, and a sustainable long-term model. In the end, the enthusiast-oriented Void Linux was their pick.

Among the features attracting them to Void Linux was the Runit init system in place of systemd, LibreSSL by default, making use of musl libc rather than Glibc, and its XBPS package manager. The hardware support with it will also be better off than FreeBSD, at least as far as desktop hardware is concerned.

Project Trident will be working to issue its first release based off Void Linux in early 2020. More details on the undertaking via Project-Trident.org.
3 Comments

