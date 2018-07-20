Microsoft's PowerShell Now Available On Ubuntu In Snap Form

Canonical and Microsoft have just announced that PowerShell Core is now available for Ubuntu users in Snap format.
Back in the summer of 2016, Microsoft open-sourced PowerShell with plans to support Linux. PowerShell has been available on Linux for a while now without too much adoption while now it's available in Snap form for making it easy to deploy on Ubuntu and other Snap-supported platforms.
This command-line and scripting language deploys quite nicely via Snap and will work across cloud, IoT, and desktop use-cases. There is also a secondary "PowerShell Preview" Snap for those wanting the bleeding-edge PowerShell capabilities.
Read more about the PowerShell Snap via the Ubuntu blog and PowerShell blog.
