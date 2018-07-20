Microsoft's PowerShell Now Available On Ubuntu In Snap Form
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 20 July 2018 at 09:07 AM EDT. 11 Comments
Canonical and Microsoft have just announced that PowerShell Core is now available for Ubuntu users in Snap format.

Back in the summer of 2016, Microsoft open-sourced PowerShell with plans to support Linux. PowerShell has been available on Linux for a while now without too much adoption while now it's available in Snap form for making it easy to deploy on Ubuntu and other Snap-supported platforms.

This command-line and scripting language deploys quite nicely via Snap and will work across cloud, IoT, and desktop use-cases. There is also a secondary "PowerShell Preview" Snap for those wanting the bleeding-edge PowerShell capabilities.

Read more about the PowerShell Snap via the Ubuntu blog and PowerShell blog.
