PostgreSQL 12 Due Out Tomorrow With Better Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 2 October 2019 at 06:58 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Tomorrow is when PostgreSQL 12.0 should meet the world for this popular open-source SQL database server.

PostgreSQL 12.0 furthers their never-ending quest for better performance. Some of the optimizations for PostgreSQL 12 include better space utilization and read/write performance for B-tree indexes, better partitioning performance, automatic inlining of common table expressions, reduced WAL overhead, and other work.

PostgreSQL 12 also allows REINDEX CONCURRENTLY to rebuild an index without blocking writes, there is now support for the SQL/JSON path language, stored generated columns support, new authentication features, and other enhancements.

More details on what to expect from the imminent PostgreSQL 12.0 release can be found via the release notes. We'll be firing up some EPYC vs. Xeon SQL database benchmarks with PostgreSQL 12 upon its official release.
