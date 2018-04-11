Plymouth Adds Device Rotation Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 11 April 2018 at 05:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RED HAT --
Commits these days to Plymouth are fairly rare with this Red Hat developed project seeing its first commits of 2018 yesterday.

Plymouth doesn't seem commits too often since this Linux graphical boot system is largely in great shape, relies upon the stable DRM/KMS kenrel APIs, and has largely hit feature completion for a simple graphical boot screen that is far better than the days of RHGB or alternatives. But a fair amount of new code did land yesterday in Plymouth for now supporting device rotation.

For some tablets or laptops, the LCD panel is mounted upside-down or rotated, but as of the newly-minted Linux 4.16 kernel there is detection code for this and automatic rotation of the frame-buffer console as well as exposing the panel orientation to user-space via a new property.

That code is now in Plymouth Git to be able to automatically respond to systems with a rotated display. While it's just a boot screen, it's mostly for aesthetic reasons in ensuring correct orientation for a right first impression and being less awkward if needing to type in a password for an encrypted disk, etc.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Red Hat News
Red Hat Confirms RHEL 8 Will Drop Python 2
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Officially Launches
More Signs Of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Alpha Being Inbound
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Offers Wayland In Tech Preview Form
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Reaches Public Beta
Popular News This Week
Torvalds Expresses Concerns Over Current "Kernel Lockdown" Approach
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux, SteamOS
Clear Linux Shedding More Light On Their "Magic" Performance Work
In 2018, Linux Is Still Receiving Fixes For The Apple PowerBook 100 Series
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Final Beta Released
BeOS-Inspired Haiku OS Continues Chugging Along With Driver Improvements, UI Changes