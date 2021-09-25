KDE Plasma 5.24 On Wayland To Support DRM Leasing For VR Headsets
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 25 September 2021 at 01:34 PM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
With the KDE Plasma 5.23 release quickly approaching, feature development is already heating up for Plasma 5.24 while concurrently driving many fixes into the v5.23 codebase.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development recap for the open-source desktop project. It's been a busy week of new KDE Plasma 5.24 feature code landing plus further stabilizing Plasma 5.23 and related components -- including the ongoing push of Wayland fixes. Highlights for the week are:

- Plasma 5.24 with the Plasma Wayland session will finally support DRM leasing as can be used by virtual reality headsets for better performance by allowing the VR game/compositor more direct control of the VR HMD output.

- Plasma 5.24 is also adding a new global keyboard shortcut option to optionally move a window to the center of its screen.

- Plasma 5.24 to allow picking your own custom accent colors on the System Settings' Colors page.

- Kate no longer crashes when quitting if the Replicode plug-in is active.

- To be found in Plasma 5.23 is a crash fix in KWin that could bring down the entire Plasma Wayland session. Another Plasma 5.23 crash fix is around sandboxed Snap apps within the Plasma Wayland session sometimes crashing things.

- Various other Plasma 5.23 Wayland fixes.

More details on Nate's blog.
