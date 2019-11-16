KDE Plasma 5.18 Bringing Better GTK/GNOME App Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 17 November 2019 at 08:00 AM EST. 5 Comments
KDE --
For KDE users often still running GNOME/GTK applications from the Plasma desktop, the experience is about to get a lot better with Plasma 5.18.

GTK/GNOME programs will now inherit the font, icon, cursor, and toolbar style settings for KDE applications rather than having separate settings. Also, GTK checkboxes and radio buttons will now follow the Qt/KDE color scheme.

Aside from tightening the GNOME/GTK integration with KDE, this week there has also been some Okular improvements, better touch support for the Kickoff Application Launcher, deleting files within the Dolphin file manager now uses a separate worker thread for the I/O, Spectacle can now integrate with OBS Studio as a new screen recording option, and other enhancements.

More details on these latest KDE advancements can be found via developer Nate Graham's Sunday morning recaps in the KDE space.
5 Comments
Related News
KDE Frameworks 5.64 Released
KDE Packs Away New Screensaver Setting, Other Changes For First Full Week Of November
KDE's Dolphin Now Lets Users Know What's Preventing A Drive From Being Unmounted
KDE Frameworks 6 Ideas To Be Floated At A Developer Sprint This Month
KDE Plasma 5.17.1 To Fix Wallpaper Slideshow From Crashing Your Lock Screen
KDE Continues Seeing A Lot Of Bug Fixes, Continued Tweaks Around System Settings
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Disabling HPET For Intel Coffee Lake
LinuxBoot Continues Maturing - Now Able To Boot Windows
GNU Assembler Patches Sent Out For Optimizing The Intel Jump Conditional Code Erratum
VirtualBox SF Driver Ejected From The Linux 5.4 Kernel
Benchmarks Of 10 Higher-End Intel/AMD CPUs On Ubuntu 19.10
Arch Linux Updates Its Kernel Installation Handling
Google Chrome To Begin Marking Sites That Are Slow / Fast
Mozilla + Intel + Red Hat Form The Bytecode Alliance To Run WebAssembly Everywhere