For KDE users often still running GNOME/GTK applications from the Plasma desktop, the experience is about to get a lot better with Plasma 5.18.
GTK/GNOME programs will now inherit the font, icon, cursor, and toolbar style settings for KDE applications rather than having separate settings. Also, GTK checkboxes and radio buttons will now follow the Qt/KDE color scheme.
Aside from tightening the GNOME/GTK integration with KDE, this week there has also been some Okular improvements, better touch support for the Kickoff Application Launcher, deleting files within the Dolphin file manager now uses a separate worker thread for the I/O, Spectacle can now integrate with OBS Studio as a new screen recording option, and other enhancements.
More details on these latest KDE advancements can be found via developer Nate Graham's Sunday morning recaps in the KDE space.
