KDE Plasma 5.17 Seeing Last Minute Bug Fixing
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 13 October 2019 at 06:41 AM EDT.
With KDE Plasma 5.17 releasing soon, it's been seeing a lot of last minute fixes while feature activity is also brewing around Plasma 5.18.

Plasma 5.17 reached beta last month while next week is the anticipated release of Plasma 5.17.0! Just a few days to go for that big update to the KDE desktop. As such, developers have been tidying it up while also brainstorming about what should be in store for Plasma 5.18.

KDE developer Nate Graham has continued doing a splendid job summarizing notable KDE developments on a weekly basis. Some of the highlights for this past week include:

- Font anti-aliasing settings are now handled correctly, resulting in slight RGB font hinting by default working out.

- Various fixes to KDE Discover, including for correctly showing an application's license.

- Full screen windows are no longer "inappropriately movable or resizable" on X11 or Wayland.

- The Baloo search page is now rewritten in a new QML user-interface.

- Crash fix for Dolphin.

- Various other fixes.

More details on these fixes via Nate's blog.
