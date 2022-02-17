PipeWire 0.3.46 Released With Critical Bug Fixes, Better Sound Sharing With Zoom

PipeWire continues with its rapid sequence of releases in continuing to fine-tune this audio/video stream server for the Linux desktop so it can successfully address the roles long-served by the likes of PulseAudio and JACK.
PipeWire 0.3.46 is out this morning as the newest update. With PipeWire 0.3.46 there is improved sound sharing with the Zoom video conferencing software, but a new WirePlumber release might also be needed to really improve the situation. PipeWire 0.3.46 also has critical fixes for addressing stuttering in MuseScore and other applications as well as a critical fix where some devices were not shown on some kernels.
PipeWire 0.3.46 also now has JACK clients use lock-quantum by default, removes almost all existing limits on number of ports / clients / nodes allowed, a dummy fallback sink is now created when there are no other sinks to avoid stalling browsers, and various other improvements.
The full list of PipeWire 0.3.46 changes for today's release can be found over on the FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
