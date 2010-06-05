Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 Milestone 2 Released With Result Viewer Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 5 February 2020 at 06:31 AM EST. 4 Comments
The second test release of Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 is now available with this latest update focusing on improvements to the result viewer.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 Milestone 2 improves upon the modern result viewer introduced in Phoronix Test Suite 9.0 to now offer more editing and management of result files. Individual benchmarks can now be deleted from the result viewer, editing of result file information can also be done from the result viewer, and there is also the ability to annotate individual result graphs from the result viewer.

When annotating result graphs, that is stored as part of the result file schema and is displayed when loading the result file from the result viewer. The annotations are also displayed when exporting benchmark results out to PDF and other exports.

There is also various hardware/software detection improvements and other minor enhancements to find with Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 Milestone 2.

This latest test release is available from GitHub and Phoronix-Test-Suite.com. The stable Phoronix Test Suite 9.4 release will be out later this quarter.
4 Comments
